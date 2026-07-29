July 29, 2026 4:49 PM हिंदी

Meenakshi Seshadri reveals 'Hero' ran in Chennai theatre for one year, says her chemistry with Jackie Shroff was fantastic

Meenakshi Seshadri reveals 'Hero' ran in Chennai theatre for one year, says her chemistry with Jackie Shroff was fantastic

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Legendary actresses Meenakshi Seshadri and Jaya Prada were seen gracing the stage of the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer.

Watching contestants Vaidehyi and Pratik showcase incredible talent on the song of Meenakshi’s film ‘Hero’, the veteran actress was visibly moved and enjoyed the performances of the duo.

Reacting to a stunning performance by from her blockbuster film Hero, Meenakshi Seshadri shared heartfelt trivia about her journey and working with Jackie Shroff by saying, "Jab Hero release hui, toh Chennai jahan Hindi bhasha ko utna woh encourage nahi karte wahan ek theater hua karti thi jiska naam tha Padma. Uss theater mein film Hero ne pure ek saal tak woh wahan chali, which is a record of its sort. Aur mere cousins, uncles, aunties sab Chennai ke the, toh bade khush ho gaye ki hamari beti, hamari ghar ki ladki ne yeh kar dikhaya. Of course, full credit I will give to Subhash ji."

(When Hero was released, in Chennai, where Hindi films were not encouraged much at the time, there was a theatre called Padma. Hero ran there continuously for an entire year, which was a record of its kind. My cousins, uncles and aunts were all based in Chennai, so they were extremely happy that the girl from our family had achieved something like this. Of course, I give full credit to Subhash ji)

She continued by speaking about the film and her bond with Jackie Shroff by saying, "Dusri baat yeh hain ki iss film ki jab shooting shuru hui thi, muhurat ke baad ek set banaya gaya tha forest ka, jungle ka. Aur issi gaane ke saath hum logon ne pehla shooting shuru kiya film Hero ka aur Day 1 se hi, I would say in a very nice way, Jackie Shroff aur mera jo chemistry tha was so fantastic that logon ko iss film mein uska jo romantic aspect hain bahut pasand aaya,aur aaj tak Jackie aur mera pair log bahut pasand karte hain."

(Another thing is that when the shooting of this film began, after the muhurat ceremony, a forest set was created. We started shooting Hero with this very song, and right from Day 1, I would say in a very beautiful way, Jackie Shroff and my chemistry was so fantastic that people absolutely loved the romantic aspect of the film. Even today, audiences continue to love Jackie and my pairing)

---IANS

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