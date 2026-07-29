Adah Sharma: 'Gajra' is scary because it reminds us such things happen in real life

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma believes audiences are justified in questioning films that claim to be "based on true events," saying that it comes with responsibility and should never be used as a marketing gimmick.

Talking about her upcoming film "Gajra," Adah revealed that what makes the story unique is that it is an unsettling reminder that the incidents depicted are not just inspired by reality, but continue to happen around.

Asked with audiences becoming increasingly critical of ‘based on true events’ claims, what makes the story of ‘Gajra' credible, Adah told IANS: “I think audiences are absolutely right to ask questions. 'Based on true events' isn't something that should be used as a marketing gimmick.”

Adah agrees it comes with a responsibility.

“What drew me to ‘Gajra’ wasn't just that it's inspired by real events, but the sincerity with which the story is told. It's rooted in human emotions, relationships, and the consequences of the choices people make.”

She concluded: “The scariest part of Gajra isn't that it's inspired by true events... it's that it reminds you these things can happen in real life, are happening all around us. But we choose to not speak about them.

Adah is all set to step into the world of Marathi cinema with Gajra, based on true events.

The upcoming film is directed by Shreyas Jadhav will hit the screens next year in 2027.

Her latest “Governor: The Silent Saviour,” which stars the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film is inspired by the events surrounding the 1990 Indian economic crisis featuring the institutional framework between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government of India (GoI).

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, "Governor" hit the screens on June 12.

--IANS

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