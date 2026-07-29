Mohitt Maalik recalls emotional visit to Shirdi old-age home: ‘They ask for our time, not charity’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik opened up about his heartfelt visit to an old-age home in Shirdi with his wife Aditi Malik.

The ‘Mirzapur’ actor shared how the experience left him humbled and reminded him of the importance of spending time with those who seek companionship and warmth. Taking to Instagram, Mohit shared glimpses from his visit with Aditi and revealed that their plan was to visit Shirdi on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Recalling his return to the old-age home after eight months, the actor shared that the residents welcomed them with smiles, hugs, and warmth. Mohitt wrote, “Shirdi always has a way of humbling me, grounding me, and bringing me back to what truly matters. The plan was to be there for Guru Purnima, but Baba had other plans. We reached a day earlier and were blessed with a beautiful darshan. After that, Aditi and I made our way to @dwarkamai_vrudhashramshirdi .the old-age home that holds a very special place in my heart. It had been eight months since my last visit. Life got in the way, but they never forgot.”

“The moment we walked in, they welcomed us with smiles, warmth, and hugs that said, “You came back.” That feeling is impossible to describe. I’ve come to believe that the purest happiness we can achieve without being enlightened.. is serving by giving or serving with love. These beautiful souls don’t ask for charity as much as they ask for something far more precious…our time. In a world where everyone is busy, your presence becomes the greatest gift you can offer.”

Mohitt concluded by writing, “A few hours spent listening, laughing, holding a hand, or simply sitting beside someone can become the most unconditional form of prayer. If you ever get the opportunity, visit an old-age home. Don’t just donate. Stay. Listen. Be present. You may think you’re going there to give something. You’ll come back realizing you received far more than you ever gave. Om Sai Ram.”

--IANS

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