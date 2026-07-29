July 29, 2026 4:47 PM हिंदी

Ankita Konwar shares serene temple moments with Milind Soman, honours ancient culture and traditions on Guru Purnima

Ankita Konwar shares serene temple moments with Milind Soman, honours ancient culture and traditions on Guru Purnima

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar celebrated the spirit of Guru Purnima by sharing serene glimpses from a temple visit with her husband, actor Milind Soman.

Through her post, she reflected on gratitude, spirituality, and the importance of ancient culture and traditions. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared pictures with Milind from the temple, offering a glimpse of their peaceful visit. She expressed her gratitude towards the gurus, people, places, and experiences that have shaped her journey. In the caption, Ankita wrote about the wisdom she has received from different sources of life, including the people who guided her, the places that taught her resilience, and the culture that has allowed her to experience deeper emotions and connections.

She wrote, “On this Guru Purnima, I bow with gratitude to the incredible gurus I have had the opportunity to learn from. The people who changed my life with their wisdom, love and courage. The places that taught me resilience and softness. The culture that’s as old as some emotions for allowing me to experience it. And the Guru who said “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana”. Every experience that brings us closer to truth becomes a guru. Happy Guru Purnima.”

The first candid shot showed the couple standing with folded hands and their eyes closed, immersed in prayer. The next picture captured them wearing flower garlands around their necks as they stood among devotees at the temple. She also shared an image of Hindu deities Lord Krishna and Radha. Another picture featured the couple offering bilva leaves to a Shivling at the temple as part of their prayers.

Interestingly, Ankita Konwar hails from Guwahati in Assam. She has often spoken about her deep devotion to Lord Shiva. She once shared that visiting Shiva temples brings her a profound sense of peace and spiritual fulfilment.

In February, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, both devoted followers of Lord Shiva, celebrated Mahashivratri in their own unique way by combining spirituality with fitness. The couple organized marathon events across two cities within 36 hours. Sharing glimpses from the celebrations and the runs, Ankita reflected that Lord Shiva is also manifested through discipline. The photo carousel featured the couple performing puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri, alongside moments from their marathon events.

In 2025, Milind and Ankita also took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh.

--IANS

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