‘Great moment for badminton and Indian sport’: Gopichand hails country hosting World C’ships

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) With India set to stage the BWF World Championships for the first time in 17 years, former All England winner Pullela Gopichand described the event as a landmark moment for both badminton and Indian sport, expressing confidence that home conditions could provide a significant boost to the country's medal hopefuls.

"I think it's really wonderful to see the country host the world championship again. It's a great moment not only for badminton but for Indian sport. In general, there's been a lot of push in the last few years in many sports. And badminton as a sport has grown over time. So it's only fair in time that we host a prestigious event like the world championships. And I'm very happy that at this moment in time Delhi can host this prestigious event,” Gopichand told the media at the BWF World Championships’ official mascot and anthem launch event here.

The 30th edition of the BWF World Championships will be held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, marking the tournament's return to India after 17 years. The launch event was attended by Badminton Association of India (BAI) president and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra, and senior officials.

Looking ahead to the busy international calendar, Gopichand pointed out that the World Championships will be followed immediately by the Asian Games, making the coming weeks crucial for India's leading shuttlers.

"I think it's a wonderful event. It's also great timing. We have the world championships followed by the Asian Games. So the next two months are going to be very critical for India, back-to-back. To have Sindhu reach the finals in Japan, to have Ayush, you have Satwik and Chirag. Some really good medal contenders. To go into the big games with such contenders, I think it's great. I'm sure the home conditions, the home crowd, and the support and the familiarity would definitely help the players,” Gopichand stated.

On concerns over the packed international schedule, Gopichand said Indian players have become accustomed to balancing multiple major events during the season.

"I think it happens year on year. Every year, this challenge is there. In fact, this year, if we had had the Commonwealth Games, we would have had to play another event prior. I think in some sense, badminton players are used to the calendar being packed. They are used to competing multiple times in a year. And I'm sure with the experience that the players have in the local conditions, it is only more advantageous than many other countries' players who had to travel for it,” Gopichand expressed.

Reflecting on India's preparations to host one of badminton's biggest tournaments, Gopichand said the country's infrastructure and event management have improved significantly, while expressing confidence that the championships would leave a lasting impression on players and fans alike.

“It would be fair to say that we have our own infrastructure. But the government today has put in all its effort to ensure that the rebuilding of the stadium is underway. We have lots of new players. The stadium is looking really nice. And the organising has gotten better. So I'm sure that this time around, the experience of the players will be very different from what it was in India. It's a great tournament.

“People are really focused. It will be a great tournament for us as Indians to watch our top players play against the best in the world. And today, when I look back, I think it was a great evening. We had our president, Himanta Biswa Sarma. And also, the mascot and the themes have come out so beautifully in a very young way. I'm sure that this will energise the players. And also the fans look forward to this festival,” Gopichand concluded.

--IANS

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