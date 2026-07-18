Feeling of being in a temple and seeing God came after hitting Test ton at Lord's: Yastika Bhatia

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Two months ago, Yastika Bhatia stood at Mahakaal, one of India's most revered temples, to offer her prayers before making her long-awaited international cricket comeback in May, coming after spending nearly 18 months on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.

That knee injury picked up during the fag end of India’s preparatory camp for the 2025 ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam took her to surgery and, subsequently, hours of rehab, as she saw India win the trophy at home and even miss out on WPL 2026.

Though the script didn’t pan out in the way she wanted in the T20 World Cup and preceding series against England, including her batting positions being shuffled, Yastika touched down at her home in Vadodara earlier this week with something she will be forever associated with – the first-ever women’s batter to hit a Test century at Lord’s.

Two days ago, Yastika found herself at the Gurudev Dutt temple, offering her prayers, and the feeling of seeing the Almighty is exactly what reminded her of the emotions of getting her maiden international century at the ‘Home of Cricket.’

"That feeling of thanking God on seeing them there – I got that kind of feeling when I scored a century. Two days ago, I went to Gurudev Dutt temple and stood there to thank God. The feeling that came at that time was just the same.

“It was a very emotional moment to hit the century because of whatever I have gone through in the last 2-3 years; I am grateful to my family, who have been a pillar of support for me throughout my career. These are the moments that I remember," Yastika told IANS in a virtual press conference organised by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) on Saturday.

The sense of calmness in Yastika’s words is evident from how she described her batting approach. Resuming day three on 39, her first directive was simple: survive the morning session. Even as the nervous nineties kicked in, she refused to retreat into a shell, staying true to her naturally aggressive instincts. But once the run to the century was completed, Yastika’s calm and focused mind gave way to the pure joy of reaching the three-figure mark.

The idea of getting her name onto the famous Lord's Honours Board wasn't a spur-of-the-moment thought that struck her in the run-up to the historic 270-run victory. It had been planted much earlier, in a line from head coach Amol Muzumdar before India's T20 World Cup game against Australia, which eventually led to their exit from the competition.

"When we came to play a T20 World Cup game against Australia, Amol sir said your name could be mentioned on the Honours board if you score a century or pick five wickets. That was a motivation that all the players had at the back of their minds.

"When I was sitting before the knock, I just looked at the Honours board, and I saw that Don Bradman-sir is there twice. The name of Dilip Vengsarkar, sir, is also there thrice on the board. People have done it so many times here at Lord's. I was very motivated and inspired by seeing their names.

"I had that in the back of my mind. When I made those 39 runs on the second day, I went home, and I saw that I needed just 61 runs to make a century, and then my name could also come. I have made fifty in the past in Test matches and in International cricket. So, I was like, I just have to make another 50, and I can do that because I have done it in the past, and the total will be a hundred."

Much of that century was built alongside Smriti Mandhana, who fell agonisingly short of a hundred of her own but batted brilliantly across both innings. "That's what was going through my mind at the time when I went in. Smriti-di was playing magnificently in both innings. She was playing elegantly and hitting those pull shots.

“I was watching from the other end, and I was feeling that I also wanted to hit those kinds of pull shots. She has been an inspiration for me since I started playing. At Lord's, we were playing together and having partnerships – it was like a dream come true for me from the other end. Unfortunately, she missed out on the hundred, though her innings were very crucial for the team.

“So, I think she batted really well, and I had a partnership with her, and that was a very happy moment for me. She had an injury similar to mine before the 2017 ODI World Cup. So, she told me that it's like a turning point in my career as well, because you learn so many little things about cricket and life in this rehab journey, once you go through surgery.

"That really motivated and helped me. Also, throughout my rehab, whenever I used to meet Harman, she used to tell me that we are looking forward to having you back on the team. So, that was also a big motivation, and I think all of the team management were backing me and motivating me throughout my journey. So, I am very grateful for that," she elaborated.

Yastika is unequivocal in saying that India needs more Test cricket for women, a format she says shaped her generation of cricketers. "Yes, I totally agree with Harry di (on what she said in the post-match presentation). There should be more women's Tests. We enjoy playing Test cricket as a team.

“When we were young, there was no white ball - there was only a red ball. So, we grew up playing with the red ball, and it is a core memory for everyone's childhood that we used to play with the red ball a lot. We want to play more Test matches, and I think in the future, that will be done for sure."

Before the Lord's Test, though, there was a different kind of reset for Yastika. With her parents, Harish and Garima, and sister Josita, Yastika went on an impromptu trip to Scotland. "About my trip to Scotland, I think my family had come to the UK to watch the World Cup. But unfortunately, we lost in the group stage. So, we had a few days until the Test match, and I just wanted to recharge and refresh. So, we instantly booked a three-day trip to Scotland - me, my father, mother, and sister.

“For three days, there was a change of weather and conditions, and I just forgot everything about cricket and could just relax at that time, spend time with family, and visit different historical places in Scotland, like the castle and different places over there - they are very beautiful. I was lost in that beauty, and that really refreshed me during that time. My family has been my pillar of support throughout my journey.

In her rehab, Yastika banked on reading the Bhagavad Gita, which talks about focusing on the actions rather than the outcome. That learning helped her stay detached from every outcome during the rehab period. Yastika was quick to acknowledge the role her family played in giving her emotional support during rehab.

“They are very simple and positive people and very caring. So, they have always supported me. It was my father's dream, actually, that my sister and I would play sports. Any sport, whatever we like, but we chose cricket. So, he was like, " You should play sports always because that keeps your body and mind in a good place.

"So, that was his dream, and my mother has also made so many sacrifices. Like, she does my whole diet. She takes care of everything, along with my nutritionist. Like, overall, her support, her caring nature - I think she is very, very caring and she is always there for me in whatever situation she is in. Six months in Bengaluru in an Airbnb with me.

“So, she used to cook for me and take care of all the things in the Airbnb while I was going through rehab and everything. So, we did so that my mind is not totally like in a hotel room. If I stay for six odd months, then it can become a little negative. So, I wanted to stay in a positive frame of mind. My dad and mom decided that Mom would stay with me, and Dad would stay with my sister at home here. So, I am very grateful for their decision.

“My sister also always, like, supports me like anything. She is my best friend, and I can share everything with her. She always supports me in all situations. She also used to play cricket, but became a doctor as she couldn't fulfil that cricketing dream. But she always backs and supports me. So, the love which I have in my family, that's my strong point."

For now, the century is still sinking in Yastika’s mind. But between the temple visits, the family that never stopped believing, and a name now etched onto one of cricket's most storied boards, Yastika has given herself every reason to want more of these days.

--IANS

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