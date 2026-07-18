Govt commissions Indian Standard Time dissemination network

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi commissioned a White Rabbit Technology‑based Indian Standard Time dissemination demonstration network at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory in Bengaluru, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Demonstration Network enables secure dissemination of UTC (NPLI)-traceable Indian Standard Time using Precision Time Protocol (PTP)-based White Rabbit technology.

It provides highly accurate, secure and resilient time synchronisation for critical sectors including banking and financial markets, telecommunications, power systems, transportation, digital governance and other strategic infrastructure, the statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The network was developed jointly by the Department of Consumer Affairs, CSIR–National Physical Laboratory and the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Pralhad Joshi said that accurate and secure dissemination of Indian Standard Time is emerging as an important digital public infrastructure for the country.

He stated that a trusted national time source would strengthen consumer protection, support fair trade, enhance cyber resilience, improve the reliability of financial markets and strengthen digital governance.

The minister also informed that the Department of Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with CSIR–NPL, ISRO, SEBI, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSNL and other stakeholders, has successfully completed the verification of secure dissemination of Indian Standard Time between RRSL Bengaluru and NSE Chennai using the technology.

Pralhad Joshi visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru, to review the progress of the Indian Standard Time Dissemination Project being implemented by the Department of Consumer Affairs in collaboration with CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR–NPL), ISRO and other stakeholder institutions.

He reviewed the facilities developed for dissemination of Indian Standard Time and interacted with scientists and engineers associated with the project. He appreciated ISRO's contribution to developing an indigenous, secure and resilient time dissemination infrastructure.

The minister acknowledged ISRO's collaboration with the Department of Consumer Affairs and CSIR–National Physical Laboratory in advancing the government's "One Nation, One Time" initiative.

--IANS

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