'It's wonderful to see her back': Gopichand backs PV Sindhu ahead of Japan Open final

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Former coach Pullela Gopichand believes PV Sindhu's recent performances are a sign that the former world champion is rediscovering her rhythm, with the national coach expressing confidence that a major result is around the corner as she prepares to contest the Japan Open final against Akane Yamaguchi.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BWF World Championships 2026 mascot and anthem launch in New Delhi on Saturday, Gopichand welcomed Sindhu's return to a title clash after a string of encouraging displays in recent months.

"I think it's wonderful to see her back. She's been doing well in the last few months, I would say. And it's only fair that a good result comes her way soon. And it's great to see her back in podium finishes,” Gopichand told the media.

Sindhu will take on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the summit clash, renewing one of women's badminton's most intriguing rivalries. Gopichand expects the contest to be decided by the contrasting styles of the two players, with Sindhu's attacking approach coming up against Yamaguchi's renowned defensive game.

"Well, I think both are very contrasting players. Sindhu will be attacking, and Yamaguchi will be defending. I think they've had some great matches in the past, and I think it will be an exciting time,” he said.

The Indian coach also highlighted the qualities that have made Yamaguchi one of the toughest competitors on the international circuit, crediting the Japanese shuttler's movement and tactical intelligence while hoping Sindhu can turn the tide in the rivalry.

"Well, I think she's one of the finest women's players. She's developed a game that is very solid in terms of footwork and how to score a play. And also very astute with the game plan. So it's because she's a tough competitor. We've had some close matches against many players. And some have started to beat her. I'm hoping that Sindhu can also defeat her,” he stated.

Sindhu's appearance in the final comes at a crucial stage of the season, with India set to host the BWF World Championships next month before the focus shifts to the Asian Games, making every high-level outing significant in the build-up to the two marquee events.

-- IANS

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