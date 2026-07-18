E20 fuel blending among India's most consequential policy successes: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday described the government's Ethanol Blending Programme (E20) as one of India's biggest public policy successes, saying it has boosted farmer incomes, strengthened energy security and reduced dependence on imported crude oil.

In a post on X, Malviya said the programme deserved a holistic, evidence-based assessment rather than partisan critique driven by political point-scoring, adding that public policy of such scale should be judged by measurable outcomes.

Calling the achievement of 20 per cent ethanol blending 'one of India's most consequential policy successes', he said the initiative had simultaneously advanced farmer welfare, rural development, cooperative institutions, energy security and environmental sustainability.

Citing official figures, Malviya said the programme had generated an estimated Rs 1.66 lakh crore in earnings for farmers and helped save Rs 1.98 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports since the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014-15.

According to him, the initiative has also substituted 317 lakh metric tonnes of imported crude oil and reduced 952 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Malviya further noted that the ethanol economy has improved cash flows for sugar mills by creating an additional revenue stream, enabling quicker payments to sugarcane farmers.

He claimed that 99.5 per cent of sugarcane dues for the 2024-25 season in Uttar Pradesh had already been cleared, marking a significant improvement over previous years.

He further said ethanol production has created an additional market for maize growers, improving demand and price discovery, while maintaining that only surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice is being used for ethanol production after meeting all food security requirements.

Additionally, rejecting concerns over the impact of E20 fuel on vehicles, Malviya said India has been implementing ethanol blending for more than two decades and that no evidence of E20-related corrosion or abnormal engine wear had emerged during vehicle servicing.

He said the programme connects India's fuel tank with India's farms by reducing dependence on imported oil, strengthening rural incomes, improving the financial health of cooperative sugar mills and contributing to a cleaner environment.

--IANS

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