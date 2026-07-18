FIFA WC: 'Shutting Messi down is impossible,' Iniesta warns Spain ahead of final

Madrid, July 18 (IANS) Spain legend Andres Iniesta believes stopping Lionel Messi completely will be almost impossible in Monday's FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, urging La Roja to focus instead on imposing their own style of play and maintaining the confidence that has taken them to the title clash.

Spain head into the final unbeaten after conceding just one goal in seven matches, while defending champions Argentina arrive as the tournament's highest-scoring side, led by Messi's eight goals and four assists.

Iniesta, who scored Spain's winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, feels Luis de la Fuente's side must concentrate on making life difficult for Argentina rather than trying to eliminate Messi from the game.

"Shutting him down completely is impossible. It will be more about how much Spain can hurt Argentina with their own game, creating chances, and being clinical when they come along," Iniesta said during an interview with El Partidazo de COPE as quoted by Goal.com.

The former Barcelona midfielder was full of praise for Messi, his long-time teammate at club level, saying the Argentine captain continues to perform at an extraordinary level despite being in the final World Cup of his career.

"There are no words, or I just don't know how to describe it. The determination, conviction, and everything he does in every single game is something you just have to take your hat off to," he added.

While acknowledging the challenge posed by the defending champions, Iniesta urged Spain's players to approach the biggest match in world football with belief rather than anxiety.

"No, no, never fear. You must never play with fear. I think it's down to the confidence the players give you, and their momentum throughout the World Cup has been on an upward trajectory. They head into the final with all the confidence in the world," he said.

"Everyone knows exactly what they need to do. No matter who plays, everyone knows their role, and they exude supreme confidence. It doesn't matter who is on the pitch or what position they play; they give you the feeling that everything is under control," he added.

Spain reached the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semifinals and have combined a disciplined defence with an attack led by Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Merino. They will now look to deny Argentina back-to-back World Cup titles and lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

Asked whether it would matter who scored the winning goal if Spain edged Argentina, Iniesta made it clear that only one thing counts.

"It's not even a dilemma, because my answer is that I don't care who scores it. The important thing, just like back then, is that we walk away as champions. Who scores is secondary, as long as it's the goal that wins it."

--IANS

sds/bsk/