‘Great learning experience’: Bibiano reflects on India's FIFA U15 WC and Festival campaign

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) India U15 men’s team head coach Bibiano Fernandes has described the opening round of the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival Azerbaijan 2026 as a valuable learning experience, expressing pride in the team’s performances while acknowledging the need for further improvement ahead of the next phase.

India finished third in Group K with 10 points from five matches, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat. The team will compete in Tier C, which determines positions 65 to 96, with their second-phase campaign beginning against Honduras in the Round of 32 on October 28.

“It’s been a great learning experience for all of us. This U15 World Cup is about understanding whether we can compete at this level, and I’m proud of the way the boys have competed in the first round, showing great character and belief,” Fernandes said.

India began their campaign with a 4-2 win over Laos before beating Cameroon 2-1. They subsequently drew 3-3 with Grenada after surrendering a three-goal lead before edging Bahrain 4-3 with two late goals. The campaign’s opening phase ended with a 1-6 defeat to Senegal, while Cameroon’s 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final round confirmed India’s third-place finish.

The win over Cameroon stood out for India’s defensive resilience, with goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam making crucial saves, including a penalty stop. However, the draw against Grenada exposed lapses in concentration, as India conceded three goals in six minutes after taking a 3-0 lead.

The victory over Bahrain showcased the team’s ability to respond under pressure, with R. Lalremruatfela and Nibas Meetei Wahengbam scoring in the 38th and 39th minutes after Bahrain had drawn level.

“Hard work and belief were key to our unbeaten run. However, we know there is still a lot of room for improvement, and we must continue working hard, learning, and developing as a team,” Fernandes said.

India’s attacking efforts were another positive, with Lalremruatfela and Macdonnish Ngairangbam among the standout performers, contributing eight goals between them during the group stage. Fernandes credited their individual ability while highlighting the importance of the team’s collective effort.

“Both have stood out with their attacking qualities and individual talent. They have contributed important goals, but football is a team game, and their performances are also a result of the collective effort and support of the entire team,” he said.

Reflecting on the defeat to Senegal, Fernandes stressed the importance of learning from stronger opposition and maintaining belief.

India will face Honduras at 1 pm IST on October 28, with the winner advancing to meet either France or Trinidad and Tobago.

“Our priority is to learn from the first round, adapt, and continue improving. We want to perform even better in the next stage, achieve the best possible standing, and use every match as an opportunity to develop as a team,” Fernandes said.

--IANS

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