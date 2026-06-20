Gracy Singh on 25 years of Lagaan: Gauri became my second name

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) As 'Laagan' completed 25 years of release on June 15, the leading lady of the drama, Gracy Singh, shared a heartfelt note on her official social media handle.

In the video shared on Insta, Gracy revealed that the film had such a massive impact on the audience that Gauri, the character played by her in the movie, became her second name in real life.

She was heard saying, "My iconic film 'Laagan' has completed 25 years of its run, and I'm very fortunate to play the role of Gauri, which had so much impact on the audience that Gauri became my second name in real life. 'Laagan' continues to create history even after 25 years."

Gracy went on to congratulate the entire team of 'Lagaan', especially protagonist Aamir Khan, producer Reena Datta, and director Ashutosh Gowariker, saying, "I congratulate Aamir Khan, Reena Datta, the great director Ashutosh Gowariker, and the entire cast and crew of the film. Each and every person who has worked in 'Lagaan' has contributed to its success."

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actress also expressed her gratitude towards the viewers for making "Lagaan" such a phenomenon.

"I thank the audience for giving this film so much love. I am happy to celebrate this occasion with the Hindi Film World and our cast and crew of 'Lagaan'. I am overwhelmed with the response that you all have given me. Thank you so much," she concluded.

For the caption, Gracy wrote, "25 years of Lagaan and the memories are as special as ever. It was an honour to bring Gauri to life, a character and a film which continues to be cherished by audiences even today. Congratulations to @aamirkhanproductions and the entire team for this milestone! (sic)"

Refreshing your memory, 'Lagaan' became the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for 'Best Foreign Language' Film.

--IANS

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