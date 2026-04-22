Govt to conduct Open House on steel import issues on April 27

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The government will hold an Open House in the national capital on April 27 to discuss issues related to import of steel amid the global tensions.

The Ministry of Steel said that companies and associations may present their issues related to above subjects in the Open House.

“The Open House will be conducted from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and specific time slots will be indicated via e-mail. Walk-ins will not be possible due to logistic challenges and only one representative per organisation is permitted to ensure wider participation,” said the ministry.

It further said that any company or association having issues related to “SIMS/SARAL SIMS/QCO EXEMPTION” for import of steel may send their request on e-mail by April 24, 3:00 pm to get confirmed time-slots.

Meanwhile, the United States bought less steel from the world in 2025 — but significantly more from India.

India’s performance stood out in an otherwise subdued year. The US imported 553,000 net tonnes of steel from India in 2025, up 118.3 per cent compared with 2024. In December alone, India shipped 42,000 net tonnes, down 10.1 per cent from November.

Steel remains central to infrastructure, automobiles, energy systems, and construction. In recent years, US imports have been closely monitored amid trade measures and supply chain debates. For India, the sharp rise in shipments to the US underscores its growing footprint in the market.

Notably, the final growth rate of the eight core industries for February was observed at 2.8 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of the combined index during April to March, 2025-26, now works out to 2.6 per cent compared to the same period of last year.

Steel production recorded a 2.2 per cent increase in March over the same month of the previous year, while the cement sector clocked a 4 per cent growth during the month as demand for these products was maintained due to large government investments in big-ticket infrastructure projects.

—IANS

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