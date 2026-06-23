Govt offices in Pakistan's Balochistan remain shut as employees continue protest for fifth consecutive day

Quetta, June 23 (IANS) The protest launched by the Balochistan Grand Alliance continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday as the government offices and institutions remained shut in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Tuesday.

Leaders of the Grand Alliance said employees are united for their legitimate and constitutional demands and vowed to continue the movement until the authorities agree to their demands, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

The alliance has criticised police for shelling and baton charging employees during the protest held on June 17. They called for justice for employees injured in the clashes and the immediate release of over 50 workers.

On June 17, the Balochistan Employees' Grand Alliance announced an indefinite shutdown of government offices, educational institutions and other public sector departments in Balochistan.

The alliance made the announcement after clashes erupted between employees and police, and several of its leaders were arrested. The alliance's protesters had planned to hold a march to the Balochistan Assembly and a protest sit-in during the budget session.

However, the local authorities deployed a heavy contingent of police and Frontier Corps personnel to stop their movement. The Balochistan Employees' Grand Alliance leaders said the protest movement will be intensified after what they termed a "violent crackdown" on peaceful protesters.

As government employees tried to march towards the Assembly to protest against the provincial budget, police stopped them near Chaman Phatak, where rallies from different parts of Quetta had converged before attempting to move. Authorities used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

As per sources, police arrested over 10 leaders and workers. Protesters said that excessive force was used against peaceful protesters, and over 10 leaders and workers of the alliance were arrested by the police, Dawn reported.

The alliance has rejected the seven per cent salary increase announced by the provincial government in the budget and demanded a 35 per cent disparity reduction allowance and a previously promised 25 per cent salary hike.

--IANS

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