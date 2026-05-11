Govt notifies Viksit Bharat G RAM G for 125 days employment guarantee (Lead)

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The Central government on Monday notified the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, to be rolled out nationwide from July 1, 2026, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment to rural households.

Under the new framework, every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work shall be entitled to a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year, the statement from the Ministry of Rural Development said.

The enhanced guarantee aims to strengthen livelihood security, improve rural incomes and support sustainable village-level development.

Employment shall be provided to workers against their demand for work within the prescribed time frame, failing which workers shall remain entitled to unemployment allowance in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Wages will be paid by Direct Benefit Transfer into workers’ bank or post office accounts on a weekly basis or within fifteen days from the closure of the muster roll, failing which workers shall be entitled to delay compensation in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The government has ensured comprehensive financial provisions for effective implementation of the program and a budgetary allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore, for FY 2026–27, the highest-ever allocation at the budget estimate stage for a rural employment program.

Along with potential contribution of the states, the total program outlay is estimated to exceed Rs 1.51 lakh crore. This allocation is expected to provide fresh momentum to rural infrastructure development, large-scale employment generation and enhancement of rural incomes, the ministry said.

The new framework replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005.

In order to ensure seamless, smooth and worker-centric transition, employment under MGNREGA shall continue uninterrupted till the date of commencement of the new Act.

Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30, 2026, shall be saved and carried over in the new framework seamlessly by ensuring consistency with the provisions of Viksit Bharat G RAM G. Timely availability of work and prompt payment of wages to rural workers remain the priority of the Government

Adequate labour budget provisions have been ensured to states and Union Territories in alignment with demand patterns and field requirements so that no eligible rural household faces inconvenience during the period prior to the commencement of the VB–G RAM G Act, the ministry said.

—IANS

aar/pk