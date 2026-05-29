May 29, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Govt notifies two new special economic zones in Puducherry

Govt notifies two new special economic zones in Puducherry

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Union government has notified two new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Puducherry as part of the continued push towards strengthening the country's industrial base, expanding exports, and deepening self-reliance in strategic sectors, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The proposals were approved by the Board of Approval for SEZs under the Department of Commerce at a meeting held on Thursday.

These approvals constitute a major milestone for Puducherry's industrial and export-led growth strategy and are expected to expand opportunities for investment, manufacturing, and high-quality employment, the statement said.

Out of these two SEZs, one IT/ITES SEZ will be developed by M/s Oulgaret Municipality at Thattanchavady village in Oulgaret Taluk.

This will be the first SEZ in India to be developed by an Urban Local Body such as a municipality.

The SEZ will come across an area of 8.623 hectare with a proposed investment of RS 725 crore. It is expected to create as many as 3,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The other, a Multi-Sector SEZ, will be developed by M/s Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) at Karasur village in Villianur Taluk.

"The SEZ with a proposed investment of Rs 1,250 crore will be built on an area of 86.2457 hectare. It is expected to create employment for 5,000 people both in the direct and indirect categories," the statement noted.

The projects underscore the growing momentum across the industrial ecosystem of the Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Puducherry (TAP) Region, where diversified sectors and large-scale projects are increasingly contributing to employment generation and regional economic development.

"These SEZ notifications reflect a broader strategy aimed at strengthening India's industrial, technology, manufacturing, and services ecosystem through diversified SEZ-led growth, thereby enhancing resilience and scale to boost the economy, attract investment, and generate employment," the statement said.

--IANS

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