Govt modernises National Sample Surveys with digital platforms, AI-enabled chatbot

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has adopted digital survey platforms such as Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) and an AI-enabled chatbot for the modernisation of National Sample Surveys, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Further, it has integrated administrative datasets and new quality frameworks to strengthen India’s national statistical ecosystem, MoS, Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.

Adoption of Computer Assisted Personal Interview platforms integrated with the e‑sigma system, AI‑enabled chatbots, multilingual interfaces comprise modernisation initiatives.

MoSPI has launched short-duration surveys to cater for the emerging need for high-frequency socio-economic indicators.

Further, administrative datasets have been integrated for strengthening sampling frames for some surveys which improved survey efficiency and contributed to the timely compilation of official statistics.

Significant reforms have also been undertaken in macroeconomic statistics, including base revision of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), and Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The minister said the government has undertaken advanced data harmonisation initiatives including adoption of National Metadata Structure (NMDS 2.0), introduction of the Statistical Quality Assessment Framework (SQAF), alignment with national and international classification standards.

The ministry examines global statistical standards and best practices for its suitability in Indian context and possible adoption or adaptation in the Indian statistical system, while undertaking measures to improve accuracy, transparency and credibility of statistical data.

MoSPI has also developed the Sustainable Development Goals – National Indicator Framework (SDG-NIF) in close alignment with the UN’s Global Indicator Framework (GIF) established by the UN Statistical Commission.

While modelled on the GIF, the NIF customizes indicators to suit India’s national priorities, policy contexts and data ecosystems, the minister said.

The ministry also runs PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building) for the mandated monitoring of central sector infrastructure projects replacing the OCMS-2006 (Online Computerized Monitoring system).

MoSPI has launched a Performance Monitoring Dashboard which provides the performance of key infrastructure sectors through a set of standardized indicators to strengthen the efforts towards infrastructure monitoring.

—IANS

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