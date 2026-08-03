August 03, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

Abhijit Vaghani shares what keeps the creative fire in him alive

Abhijit Vaghani shares what keeps the creative fire in him alive

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, has spoken up about how he keeps the fire in him alive after such a huge body of work and experience behind him.

He spoke with IANS at his studio in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. 27 years is a long time for a person, who has equal proficiency in skill, art and technicalities.

When asked how he keeps the fire in him alive, he said, “The thing is that fire cannot be rediscovered. Fire is something that you need to have constantly in your life. But the art that you have, the art that you create, that's supposed to be rediscovered every, almost every day. If you don't keep in touch with what’s happening around and what is playing around in music, it's a very tough market, and will come down heavily on any artist if they’re not privy to all these things. Spotify releases, what, 150,000 songs a day, right? But in these things, people forget that if your songs are playing on the same platform as your idols, like Justin Bieber or Rihanna”.

He told IANS, “Your songs are playing on the same platform, which also means that you have now become a very high-caliber artist. People take all these things for granted. Even 10 views. Even 20 views. Even 10,000, 1 million listens”.

“All these numbers are, you have to be very grateful about even the smallest numbers because it's finally reaching out to people. And this fire is probably in me as well. Every time I'm doing a new song, I feel like it's reaching people. People are listening to it. It is such a nice feeling to have people appreciate your song. You have worked hard, and if people appreciate the same, then it is probably a fuel that always ignites the fire”, he added.

--IANS

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