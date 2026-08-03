'Mahabharat' actors Sourabh Raaj, Arpit Ranka, Pooja Sharma visit Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in 'Sawan'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Prominent actors of the popular television series, 'Mahabharat', Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arpit Ranka, and Pooja Sharma offered prayers at the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga during the auspicious month of 'Sawan'.

In the joint post shared by the actors on social media, they were seen posing with folded hands in front of the Jyotirlinga.

Expressing his delight on getting the blessings of Lord Shiva, Saurabh Raaj Jain wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Sawan ka pehla somvaar, Aur mahadev ki kripa sey kal sreesailam, mallikaarjun key darshan prapt huye, sath hi shaktipeeth maa bhramharamba ji ka ashirwaad mila.(sic)"

"Ek baat jo bhot achi lagi vo thi vahaan ki vyavastha, jis tarah sey vo poora kshetra na keval saaf suthra rakha gaya hay balki adbhut rangoliyon sey sajaya gaya vo adbhut hai….“Mere krishn” key sath ek aur jyotirlinga aur shaktipeeth jaana sambhav huya issey hum apna sobhagye mantey hai...Har har mahadev...Jai maa bhramharamba," the post further read.

While Sourabh left a lasting impression with his charismatic portrayal as Lord Krishna, Arpit was seen as Duryodhana. Additionally, Pooja essayed the role of Draupadi in the show.

'Mahabharat' also featured Thakur Anup Singh as Dhritarashtra, Riya Deepsi as Gandhari, Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun, Aham Sharma as Karan, and Saurav Gurjar as Bhim, along with others.

Time and again, the cast of 'Mahabharata' reunites, glimpses of which are also uploaded on social media.

A retelling of the ancient Indian epic tale, 'Mahabharat' initially aired from 16 September 2013 to 16 August 2014 on Star Plus. The drama received a re-run on Star Plus in April 2020 during the CIVID-19 Lockdown.

Jointly directed by Siddharth Anand Kumar, Amarprith G, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kamal Monga, and Loknath Pandey, the show had Amol Surve as the creative director.

The writing team of the drama had Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Sharmin Joseph, Radhika Anand, Anand Vardhan, and Mihir Bhuta on board.

Backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Rahul Kumar Tewary, the editing for the show has been performed by Paresh Shah.

--IANS

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