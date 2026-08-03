August 03, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

Football: Sevilla signs goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez from Real Madrid

Sevilla signs goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez from Real Madrid

Madrid, Aug 3 (IANS) Sevilla have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez from La Liga giants Real Madrid. The 21-year-old has signed a contract through June 2031, becoming Sevilla's sixth signing of the summer.

Fran Gonzalez made one first-team appearance for Real Madrid and played 46 times for the club's B team, while also featuring regularly for Spain at U-20 and U-21 level.

Sevilla have reportedly paid around one million euros for 50 percent of Gonzalez's rights, with Real Madrid retaining a stake that would allow it to profit from any future sale.

Gonzalez has travelled to the Netherlands, where Sevilla is holding its preseason training camp after beating Dutch side Utrecht in a friendly over the weekend.

He is likely to serve as backup to Odysseas Vlachodimos, who has returned for a second season on loan from Newcastle United after playing a key role in helping Sevilla avoid relegation last season.

A few days back, Sevilla had completed their fifth signing ahead of the new La Liga season with the arrival of Spain under-20 international left-back Julio Diaz from Atletico Madrid.

Diaz follows Arouna Sangante, Juan Iglesias, Jon Guridi and Odysseas Vlachodimos, whose loan move has been made permanent after the southern Spanish club paid Atletico one million euros for 50 per cent of the player's rights.

The defender has signed a four-year contract through June 2030, although Atletico has retained a buy-back option.

Diaz spent the past two seasons with Atletico's B team, while also making four first-team appearances under Diego Simeone.

His arrival at Sevilla will raise further doubts over the future of Joaquin Martinez Gauna, better known as Oso. The 23-year-old impressed at left-back as Sevilla pulled away from the relegation zone in the closing weeks of the 2025-26 season, but has yet to agree a new contract.

Sevilla could now decide to sell Oso this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 12 months.

--IANS

bsk/

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