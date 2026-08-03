August 03, 2026 7:10 PM हिंदी

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia reacts on online backlash over casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia reacts on online backlash over casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Dipika Chikliya, who portrayed the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 TV series 'Ramayan,' opened up on the massive online backlash over the casting of actress Sai Pallavi as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming 'Ramayana'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Dipika was asked, "Ma'am, Sai Pallavi is being compared with you. There is a lot of backlash online that she doesn't fit in the role of Sita. What do you have to say?"

Reacting to this, she explained that the cast of the 'Ramayan' ended up making such a huge impact on the viewers that it has now become a little difficult for them to accept anyone else as these characters.

Dipika told IANS, "I believe that this is the love of the people. Arunji, me, Laxmanji, have made such an impact on the hearts and minds of the audience. So I understand that there will be some confusion. But I am sure that once the film is released, everyone will accept it."

Earlier, during an interaction with an online portal, Dipika had said that Sai Pallavi does not match the description of Sita provided in Tulsidas’ Ramayan.

She had shared that Sita was described as a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair, and skin. Dipika further added that nowhere is it mentioned that Sita ji had curly hair like Sai Pallavi.

Later speaking during a podcast, she cleared the air, saying that she has seen Sai Pallavi's South movies and believes that she is a very good actor.

Dipika added that she had essayed that role of Sita, and now Sai Pallavi is also playing the same role, so she does not wish to say anything negative about it.

With Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana, 'Ramayana: Part One' is likely to be released in the cinema halls on Diwali this year.

--IANS

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