ANDPL to rejuvenate 40,000 trees within Dharavi, build 3.3-km Mithi River riverfront

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) In a bid to give residents better access to green public spaces, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) will place the rejuvenation of the Mithi River at the centre of a new green-blue network — designed to improve the environment and create healthier spaces across one of Mumbai’s most densely-populated neighbourhoods, it was announced on Monday.

As part of this vision, around 40,000 trees will be rejuvenated in phases within Dharavi. In addition, nearly two lakh compensatory trees will be planted across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

A key feature of Dharavi’s redevelopment is the creation of a 3.3-km public promenade along the rejuvenated Mithi River, stretching from the Matunga culvert to the Mithi riverfront.

The promenade will be open to all Mumbaikars and will include viewing decks, cafes and cultural spaces while protecting and enhancing the river’s ecological character.

“The riverfront will be lined with native trees and pollution-absorbing vegetation. Permeable paving and bioswales have also been planned to improve stormwater management, increase groundwater recharge and support the long-term health of the river ecosystem,” said an Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) official.

ANDPL is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established for the implementation of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), with the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group as shareholders.

The riverfront will connect seamlessly with the project’s wider network of green spaces, including the 15-metre-wide Green Spine for pedestrians and cyclists, a large Central Park and several neighbourhood parks spread across Dharavi.

“These green spaces have been planned as one connected network. Together with the rejuvenated Mithi River, they will improve air circulation, reduce the urban heat island effect and create cleaner, healthier and more accessible public spaces for residents,” the official added.

Environmental consultancy Terracon has been appointed to carry out the plantation and maintain the trees for five years. The agency will oversee scientific planting, irrigation, protection, and maintenance to improve survival rates.

It will also submit mandatory survival reports every six months under the afforestation programme. The entire cost of plantation and maintenance will be borne by ANDPL.

“We have already planted 30,000 trees at Chahade village in Palghar as sufficient land was not available within BMC limits,” the official said. The project aims to plant nearly 75,000 trees during this monsoon.

--IANS

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