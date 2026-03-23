March 23, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

Rural Development Ministry launches real-time audit portal to replace manual tracking

Govt launches real-time audit portal to replace manual tracking

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The government on Monday launched a new system, Internal Audit Portal (IAP), to enhance transparency and accountability by shifting audit processes from traditional manual tracking to a real-time, centralised digital ecosystem.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), the audit system enables real-time monitoring of audit processes across departments, allowing for improved efficiency and oversight.

A key feature of the system is Secretary-level access, which allows senior officials to directly track audit status and take timely decisions to address issues, the government said.

The portal has been developed by the National Informatics Centre and is aimed at modernising audit mechanisms by replacing manual processes with a centralised digital system, the ministry said.

“The Internal Audit Portal will strengthen oversight and ensure timely action on audit findings,” Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shailesh Kumar Singh, said, adding that the initiative is expected to improve governance and enhance the effectiveness of rural development programmes.

The newly launched portal comes with four features like real-time dashboard, an escalation mechanism, role-based access, and seamless coordination,

The portal is equipped with a real-time dashboard to monitor audit progress and compliance, along with an escalation mechanism to flag and resolve delays.

The ministry further said that the platform provides role-based access to ensure secure data sharing and facilitates better coordination between field offices and headquarters through a unified system.

According to the ministry, the portal will help reduce compliance gaps, enable continuous monitoring of audit observations, and support data-driven decision-making. By streamlining audit workflows, it is expected to improve the utilisation and tracking of funds allocated for rural development initiatives.

The portal was reviewed in the presence of Singh, along with Chief Controller of Accounts Akhilesh Jha and other senior officials.

The move is part of the government’s broader push towards digital governance and reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability in public expenditure.

--IANS

ag/na

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