Govt launches initiatives to boost digital content, AI skilling, public broadcasting

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The government launched three initiatives including a national AI skilling programme, the 'MyWAVES' citizen creator platform and in‑built satellite tuners to boost digital content, AI skilling and public broadcasting, an official statement said on Monday.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched these initiatives to “strengthen India’s media, broadcasting and digital sector and promote the creative economy”.

The national AI Skilling Initiative in partnership with Google and YouTube through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) aims to train 15,000 participants from the creative and media sectors. Further, it envisions strengthening AI capabilities in areas such as animation, visual effects, gaming, comics (AVGC) and media technology.

The minister described 'MyWAVES' as a powerful platform for content creators, enabling them to create, upload, and share content, thereby strengthening India’s digital ecosystem.

The third initiative involves launch of television sets with built-in satellite tuners along with a new, user-friendly programme guide (EPG). Viewers can watch DD Free Dish channels directly on their television sets without the need for a separate set-top box, thereby reducing additional costs, wiring, and the hassle of multiple remotes, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the new advanced programme guide will allow users to easily browse channels and programme schedules in one place through a simple and intuitive interface, making the overall viewing experience more convenient for households across the country.

Regarding the ‘Creators’ Corner’ initiative, the minister mentioned its growing popularity, "with some content already receiving over 3 million views," the statement said. He urged creators across the country to actively use Doordarshan and platforms like MyWAVES to showcase India’s rich culture, traditions, and regional diversity.

'MyWaves', a new feature within the WAVES OTT platform will enable citizens to create, upload and share content.

'MyWaves' is designed as a structured platform for user-generated content (UGC) that will also support participation in national initiatives such as the Create in India Challenge, the statement noted.

—IANS

aar/na