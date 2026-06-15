On Suraiya’s 97th birth anniversary, Jackie Shroff pays tribute with ‘Dhadakte Dil Ki Tamanna’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) On the occasion of yesteryear’s late actress-singer Suraiya’s 97th birth anniversary, actor Jackie Shroff paid a tribute to one of the greatest and finest talents in the history of Indian cinema.

Taking to his story section, Jackie shared a monochromatic picture of the actress, who had a career spanning from 1936 to 1964. He added the song Dhadakte Dil Ki Tamanna sung by the late actress for the 1961 film “Shama”.

He simply wrote: “Remembering Suraiya ji on her birth anniversary.”

Known for her strong on-screen portrayals in a variety of genres, Suraiya acted in over 70 films and sang 338 songs. She was celebrated between the mid- to late 1940s and early 1950s and was paid more than her male counterparts.

Suraiya sang her first song for Nai Duniya in 1942, when she was only 12 years old. She made her first appearance as a child artist with the film Madame Fashion in 1936. Suraiya made her acting debut in 1941, with Taj Mahal in which she played the role of Mumtaz Mahal.

The actress-singer was later seen in films such as Ishaara, Tadbir, Phool, Anmol Ghadi, Omar Khaiyyam, Parwana, Dard, Shair, Dastan, Afsar, Diwana, Bilwamangal, Mr. Lambu, Vidya, Pyaar Ki Jeet, Badi Begen and Mirza Ghalib to name a few.

Her final film was in 1963 titled Rustam Sohrab. She passed away in 2004 aged 74, after suffering from various ailments, including hypoglycemia, ischaemia and insulinoma.

Jackie will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle” starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty.

It also stars Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

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