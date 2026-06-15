IndiGo commences operations from Noida International Airport, to connect 16 destinations

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday became the first airline to commence flight operations from Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The first flight arrived at NIA from Lucknow, while the first departure was to Bengaluru shortly thereafter, said the airline.

IndiGo will directly connect the newly-launched airport to over 16 destinations across the country.

This also enables one-stop connectivity between 14 city pairs like Amritsar to Jodhpur; Bareilly to Bhopal, Jaipur, and Jodhpur; Dharamshala to Jodhpur; Chandigarh to Bareilly, Kishangarh, and Pantnagar; Jammu to Jodhpur; Jaipur to Dharamshala and Pantnagar; Kishangarh to Bhopal; Pantnagar to Jaipur and Jodhpur and so on.

These connections are set to enhance access between tier 2 and 3 cities and major metros, making air travel more seamless for customers across India.

“Opening of the Noida International Airport marks a new chapter in India’s aviation story. Delhi-NCR now joins a select group of global megacities served by multiple airports,” said Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is poised to become a key aviation and logistics hub complementing existing capacity in the region.

"Welcoming IndiGo's first flights marks the beginning of a new chapter for Noida International Airport. As our launch carrier, IndiGo will connect NIA to key destinations across India, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience from day one,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman, Noida International Airport.

“We look forward to working closely with IndiGo to deliver a seamless travel experience and support the continued growth of aviation, trade and tourism across the region,” he added.

Officials said the first phase of the airport has been completed with the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually. The operational infrastructure includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower.

—IANS

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