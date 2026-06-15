Zack Snyder sprinkles Hindi onto his 'Man of Steel' throwback post

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Zack Snyder treated the film’s Indian fans by sharing a throwback poster of “Man Of Steel” with a Hindi caption as the superhero film turned 13.

Snyder shared a poster with “Man of Steel” written in Hindi and marked the film’s milestone by simply typing a caption in the Devanagari, which read: “13 saal pahele (13 years ago).”

He also shared a glimpse of the film and wrote: "13 years ago today, the world was introduced to The Superman."

This is the first time Snyder has written a caption in Hindi, but he has previously worked with Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi in the “Army Of The Dead.”

Talking about the superhero film, which released in 2013, Man of Steel is based on the DC Comics character Superman.

It is the first film in the DC Extended Universe and a reboot of the Superman film series, depicting the character's origin story. It also stars Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, and Russell Crowe.

The film follows Clark Kent, who learns that he is a superpowered alien from the planet Krypton and assumes the role of mankind's protector as Superman, making the choice to face General Zod and stop him from destroying humanity.

Talking about Snyder, after starting his career primarily directing music videos, he made his feature film debut in 2004 with Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the 1978 horror film of the same name.

Since then, he has directed or produced several comic book and superhero films, including 300 and Watchmen as well as the Superman film that started the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel, and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Aside from comic adaptations, he also directed the animated film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, the psychological action film Sucker Punch, the zombie heist film Army of the Dead and the two-parter space opera films Rebel Moon and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

--IANS

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