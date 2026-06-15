June 15, 2026 10:39 AM हिंदी

Ekta Kapoor praises Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as actress bids adieu to ‘Naagin 7’ journey

Ekta Kapoor praises Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as actress bids adieu to ‘Naagin 7’ journey

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) As the seventh edition of the supernatural show “Naagin” has come to an end, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary penned a goodbye note for the show and earned praise from TV Cazarina Ekta Kapoor, who said she cannot wait to collaborate with the actress again.

Tagging it as an "unforgettable journey", Priyanka first shared a peek into the shoot on the last day on Instagram and wrote: “And just like that, tonight marks the end of an unforgettable journey… Naagin 7.”

The actress said that the show gave her more than just memories to cherish.

“This show gave me so much more than memories—it gave me beautiful people, lifelong bonds, and an even deeper connection with my Shivji. Being a part of a story so closely connected to Mahadev made my faith stronger, and I truly feel his love and presence in my life every single day. This bond is forever and unbreakable.”

She thanked Ekta Kapoor for trusting and giving her this incredible opportunity.

Priyanka added: “I will always be grateful. My sincere gratitude to @colorstv and @balajitelefilmslimited for giving me a platform to live this incredible journey. To my co-actors, our amazing team, and everyone behind the scenes—thank you for making this journey so special.”

“And to the audience, thank you for your endless love and for making Naagin 7 the number one show from the very beginning until the very end. This love means everything. The show may end, but the memories will stay forever… and one thing is certain—the Naagin legacy will continue forever. Forever grateful. Forever blessed. Har Har Mahadev,” Priyanka concluded.

The actress’ post caught the eye of Ekta Kapoor, who heaped praise on Priyanka.

“To the most beautiful Nagin, it was such a pleasure to work with you, you're hard-working, gorgeous and charming, and so cooperative. Looking forward to collaborating with you again. Lots of love, Priyanka, waiting to see you on our sets again,” Ekta wrote in the comment section.

“Naagin” is a supernatural fiction TV show, which revolves around shape-shifting serpents. It’s first season commenced in 2015.

Talking about Priyanka, she gained stardom after playing Tejo Kaur Sandhu in Udaariyaan. She was loved for her personality in the 16th edition of Bigg Boss and was the second runner-up. In 2016, she appeared in a number of Punjabi music videos, including Hanju, Mai Bewafa, and Online.

--IANS

dc/

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