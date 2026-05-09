Govt inaugurates Maharashtra’s first future-ready Post Office

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The renovated Andheri RS Post Office in Mumbai was inaugurated as a future‑ready Post Office under the Jan Sewa Connect initiative, an official statement said on Saturday.

The upgraded facility features modern infrastructure and interiors, enhanced customer amenities, digital integration, efficient service delivery systems and strengthened branding and visual identity, the statement from Ministry of Communications said.

Jan Sewa Connect is India Post’s flagship infrastructure modernisation initiative aimed at reimagining post offices as accessible, efficient and digitally empowered community service hubs. India Post has proposed the upgradation of around 2,000 post offices across Maharashtra under the initiative.

Andheri RS Post Office is one of 40 sites chosen for a Proof of Concept across 17 States under Jan Sewa Connect and is the first in Maharashtra and the second in the country to be opened under the initiative.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the post office.

Scindia said the initiative reflects the vision of building a modern, futuristic and citizen-centric postal infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis highlighted the role of India Post in connecting people and delivering services to the last mile.

With a network of over 1.65 lakh post offices, India Post continues to play a vital role in financial inclusion and public service delivery across the country. The Department recorded a 16 per cent growth in Gross Postal Revenue during 2025-26, reflecting the impact of its ongoing transformation initiatives.

The renovation of Andheri RS Post Office established in 1932, was undertaken as part of India Post’s efforts to transform traditional post offices into modern, customer-centric and technology-enabled service hubs, the statement noted.

The project has been undertaken in partnership with the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

—IANS

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