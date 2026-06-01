June 01, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

Govt flags digitally-manipulated video of Indian Army Chief, dismisses Pakistan propaganda

Govt flags digitally manipulated video of Army Chief, dismisses Pakistani propaganda claims

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Indian government on Monday debunked false claims circulating on social media and warned about an AI-generated deepfake video of Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, being shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts to mislead the public.

The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) highlighted that Pakistani propaganda accounts are using AI to falsely attribute statements about India funding the Taliban.

"Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally-manipulated video falsely claiming that Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, made remarks regarding India's engagement with the Taliban," the PIB fact-check said in a statement.

"This claim is fake. Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi did NOT make any such statement. The viral clip has been digitally-manipulated to falsely attribute remarks to the Chief of the Army Staff," it added.

The manipulated clip alters original footage from a recent press conference held by the Chief of the Army Staff, where he said that 'Operation Sindoor' remains ongoing and that all three Services of the Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high level of preparedness for any future contingency, including what he described as 'Operation Sindoor 2.0', if the situation demands.

Addressing a press conference after the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on Saturday, General Dwivedi said that while hostilities have currently ceased, the Armed Forces continue to remain vigilant and prepared.

"Operation Sindoor is still continuing. There is a temporary cessation of hostilities. Therefore, the Indian Army, along with all three Services, is preparing well for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0', if it takes place. Presently, we are focussed on enhancing synergy among the three Services. We are also equipping ourselves for the next generation of warfare," he had said.

--IANS

sd/rad

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