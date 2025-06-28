June 28, 2025 2:48 PM हिंदी

Govt committed to building safe and smart energy future: Minister

Govt committed to building safe and smart energy future: Minister

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The government is committed to building a safe and smart energy future through initiatives like rooftop solar, EV charging infrastructure, battery storage, and digital fault detection, Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, has stressed.

The ‘Electrical Safety Day’ is a powerful reminder to us as we transition towards a cleaner, smarter, and more digital energy ecosystem, safety must remain at the core of every advancement, the Power Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

“Electricity empowers every facet of modern life — from homes and hospitals to industries and mobility — but it must be handled with utmost caution,” Naik emphasised.

Safety is a shared responsibility, and “I urge every citizen, technician, and stakeholder to remain vigilant and responsible. Together, let us build not just a Smart India, but a Safe India,” he said at an event organised by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in association with BSES.

Naik highlighted the need for robust safety protocols to accompany India’s rapid energy transition.

Over 300 delegates from all corners of the energy sector — ranging from utilities and regulatory bodies, State Chief Electrical Inspectorate officers, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), OEMs, manufacturers, field technicians, and proactive energy users (prosumers) — attended the event, while large number of people viewing it virtually.

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said, “Safety in the power sector must be a core value — not just a checklist”.

“As we advance towards smarter, cleaner energy systems, accountability and vigilance become paramount. I believe fostering a proactive safety culture is key to building a reliable and future-ready power ecosystem,” he noted.

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, stated, “Electrical Safety is not just a mandate — it's a mindset. In this era of distributed and smart energy systems, we must ensure that safety remains central to every innovation and every connection. Handle Electricity with care and stay aware”.

This year’s ‘Electrical Safety Day’ marked a pivotal collaboration between policy makers, utilities, and the public, strengthening the foundation of a ‘Smart Energy, Safe Nation’.

—IANS

na/

