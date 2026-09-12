Govt calls for greater synergy between Centre and states to boost BOCW welfare delivery

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The two-day Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) conference here provided a platform for states and UTs to share their experiences and practices and to discuss measures for strengthening welfare, skilling, employment and service delivery mechanisms for these workers, it was announced on Saturday.

Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary, Labour & Employment, elaborated upon the current challenges and opportunities in the BOCW sector.

Strengthening the skill ecosystem and placing dignity of labour at the centre of policy and programme design, is critical to building a more responsive, inclusive and resilient labour ecosystem, he added.

The Secretary highlighted the need to address information and accessibility asymmetries in the labour market and strengthen mechanisms that facilitate better linkages between jobseekers and employers.

He also underlined that the mobility of workers, both interstate and international, should be duly considered while designing social security and welfare schemes, and called for greater attention to occupational health, physical safety and other workplace concerns of construction workers.

He also encouraged greater exchange of experiences and more frequent virtual engagements between the Centre and States for sustained collaboration and mutual learning.

Looking ahead, the Secretary outlined key pathways for strengthening the BOCW welfare ecosystem, including consolidation of the diverse measures being undertaken and greater use of actuarial analysis to support sustainable welfare interventions.

The second day featured presentations by various states/UTs, highlighting their initiatives and best practices aimed at strengthening welfare and service delivery for Building and Other Construction Workers.

Uttar Pradesh presented its work on Skill Development of Building Workers, while Rajasthan shared its experience with Digital Labour Chowks. Bihar highlighted the Shram Seva Suvidha Kendras, and Assam presented the Nirman Sakhi Portal.

The Conference also held a dedicated session on Skilling and Employment, including a presentation on skilling by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and a presentation on India's employment growth story by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, followed by discussions.

--IANS

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