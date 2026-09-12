New signings desperate to win, says City captain Ruben Dias, calls Maresca perfect as manager

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Manchester City captain Ruben Dias has said that the new signings at the club are all ambitious to win, while they are already transforming into the ideas of new manager Enzo Maresca, whom he called a perfect replacement for Pep Guardiola.

City made some big signings during the transfer window to boost their chances of English and European titles. They bought Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea on deadline day and also brought in other midfielders, including Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi, spending GBP 458m in the window.

Dias is now the captain of the club, having replaced Bernardo Silva in the role, and has been in the leadership role ever since his arrival with the club in 2020. "In terms of the role I have, it comes down to trying to be the best version of yourself, and in terms of that, nothing has changed," Dias told the Football Interview.

"So many people have left, and so many winners have left, and now new people have joined with a lot of ambition and people who are desperate to win, and that is also what makes the club keep on going.

"Others, Enzo included, who have been here and have won so much here and can very clearly point the way of how to do it and the things that are the most important and undeniable.

"But then as well, (there is the) ambition from us who are here and still want to be here and keep on winning. They are joining, full of ambition and with all the dreams in the world. The mix of these makes it work."

Dias further called Maresca the perfect replacement for Guardiola, who was with the club for 10 years and oversaw their 2023 treble. He stated that Guardiola's departure was not an "easy moment for the club", but called the new manager the "perfect person for the job", adding that he "knew the house so well".

Maresca has worked as an assistant under Guardiola and also had spells with Leicester City and Chelsea. However, with Maresca now with the team, Dias feels that the team is already buying into his ideas.

"There's obviously many things, from training sessions to some details about the way we press, details about the way we defend, that make up all of these Enzo's ideas.

"I feel like everything is making a lot of sense. Everyone is buying into the idea. Everyone's excited about it, and there is a lot of joy in training, which is massively important."

The Portuguese defender has also penned a contract extension with City that will see him with the club until the end of 2029 and has an option for further extension.

"I am 29, I am going to be 30 next year, but I am excited about all of this and all the things with the club, the new manager, new players, the new challenge, guys that I was so close with leaving.

"It's the circle of life, you can call it, and it is just how things are. I appreciate all of it—I'm grateful for the memories I have with everyone who left, and I'm excited for the memories I'm going to make with the ones who have just arrived.

"I am still very ambitious. I made the decision to be at this level because I feel like I have won so much, but maybe my biggest reward would be to be here for so many years, playing at this level and staying consistent in my ambition for so long. I am excited. I think excited is the word," he added.

--IANS

vm/bsk/