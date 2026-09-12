Must strive to transform Global South from 'rule-taker to rule-shaper': PM Modi at BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that the Global South must move from being a "rule taker" to "rule-shaper". In his welcome remarks at the BRICS Summit's opening session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' in New Delhi, PM Modi noted that the Global South remains in the front row of global crisis but in the back row when it comes to decision-making. He also called for formulating 10 proposals for global governance reform.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," stated PM Modi.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership'— one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavour. To this end, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next Summit," he added.

PM Modi called for reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and said that negotiations in this matter should be connected to definitive timeline and clear, tangible outcomes. He stated that countries that drive global economic growth should play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance.

"In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects: Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making. Regarding representation, I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be delayed. On this matter, text-based negotiations must be linked to a definitive timeline and clear, tangible outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today's economic realities.

"Countries that drive global economic growth should also play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance. Countries that drive global economic growth should also play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance," PM Modi mentioned.

Calling for transforming Global South from "rule-taker" into "rule-shaper", PM Modi said, "The third point I wish to raise concerns rule-making. Ensuring equal participation in defining future global rules is crucial. Domains such as AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology, and critical technologies are not only shaping future opportunities but also defining future rules.

"We must strive to transform the Global South from a 'rule-taker' into a 'rule-shaper.' Through BRICS, we can provide negotiation skills, practical training, and legal expertise to young diplomats and policymakers from Global South nations," he added.

PM Modi noted that seafarers, despite making a massive contribution to global trade, lack support during difficult times and called for establishing a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network.'

--IANS

akl/as