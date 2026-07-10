Govinda praises wife Sunita Ahuja for her 'motherly warmth': She has selflessly done so much seva

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Govinda will soon be stepping inside the 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa', where his wife Sunita Ahuja is also one of the contestants.

Amidst all the buzz surrounding the upcoming episode, Govinda has expressed his admiration for his better half. The 'Partner' actor said that Sunita has a natural motherly warmth and the ability to bring everyone together.

Govinda said, "Year after year, Sunita has selflessly done so much seva. She has always been kind, compassionate, and nurturing her relationships. She carries a truly motherly warmth that naturally brings people together.

The 'Hero No 1' actor also thanked the audience for always supporting him and his family.

"To all our fans, thank you for always standing by me and my family. The love and bond we share with you is truly one of a kind, and we will always be grateful for your unwavering support," he added.

In the newly released promo from 'Lock Upp', Govinda is seen making a grand entry on stage.

Jailer Farah Khan jokingly asked Govinda, "Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you give out a contract to shot?)

Reacting to this, Govinda quipped, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (I have even brought a bullet with me in my pocket. She said she wanted to shoot me in the chest, so she can do it now.)

Refreshing your memory, as Sunita entered the show, she had opened up about the time Govinda accidentally shot himself in the knee.

Sunita had said, "Jab koi teesra aata hai toh aankhiyon se nahi, ghutnon pe goli maari jaati hai" (When a third person enters the picture, you don't shoot from the eyes, you get shot in the knee.)"

Sunita had earlier remarked that, if going by the rumours, she would have been the one to shoot Govinda, she would have aimed straight for his chest and not his knees.

'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' streams on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday, at 8 pm.

-IANS

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