June 11, 2026 3:08 AM हिंदी

Govinda praises PM Modi's inspiring leadership as he becomes the longest-serving Prime Minister of India

Govinda praises PM Modi's inspiring leadership as he becomes the longest-serving Prime Minister

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Govinda praised PM Modi for the way he has served the country.

He told IANS, "This is not just a matter of a position; it is a matter of the country's self-esteem. This is not a matter of any action or deed; this is a matter of India's contribution to the whole world. The way respected Mr. Narendra Modi was able to serve the country, we all thank him for that and bow to him.

Praying for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Partner' actor went on to add, "We pray to God that your capabilities, your deeds, your cooperation, and the work you are doing in the country, without any delay, it is a blessing and you deserve this blessing. You have shown this. We thank you, bow to you, and pray to God for your good healthy.

Govinda further said that India is now being respected across the world due to PM Modi and also credited his leadership vision for inspiring the youth.

He further went on to applaud the resilience, hard work, and the sense of national pride under PM Modi’s leadership.

Earlier, actor Vikrant Massey also told IANS, "It is a good thing that he has been serving for so many years. A leader is someone whom the people choose to work for the country and for the people."

In addition to this, Shekhar Suman shared that true leaders are those who work for the nation. He said, "It is very good that our leaders continue to move forward in this way, taking care of the country and always thinking about its welfare, whether for 2 years, 20 years, or 40 years."

--IANS

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