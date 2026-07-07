'Governor' director recalls Rohit Shetty's visit to set during action sequence shoot at Horniman Circle

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Director Chinmay Mandlekar, whose recently released film ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ received a lot of positive response has shared his experience of shooting near the Horniman Circle in the city, and how he had a chance meeting with director Rohit Shetty during the shoot.

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ marks his second collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee after ‘Inspector Zende’. Recently, the director recalled filming an action sequence at a crowded public location and also revisited a moment where blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty paid a surprise visit to the sets of Governor.

Speaking about shooting an intense sequence in a well-organised space, the director said, “When you shoot fire sequences in any film, every member of the unit remains completely alert. Our action master, Shinde Sir, took every necessary safety precaution, and we filmed the scene in a very safe and well-organised manner. He has extensive experience handling such sequences, which is why the scene turned out exceptionally well. We shot this sequence near Horniman Circle. Filming such a large-scale action sequence at a crowded public location is a challenge in itself”.

He also recalled the time when Rohit Shetty paid a surprise visit to the sets of ‘Governor’ while shooting an intense action sequence.

“There’s also an interesting incident associated with this shoot. While we were filming the sequence, Rohit Shetty suddenly arrived at our set. He was there to recce a location for one of his films. When he found out that we were shooting an action sequence, he came straight to our set. It was a truly special moment for all of us because we were filming an action scene, and at the same time, the king of action films, Rohit Shetty Sir, was right there with us. He wished us all the best. Sometimes, such wonderful coincidences happen on their own. The most satisfying part, however, was that the entire sequence was executed and filmed brilliantly”, he added.

--IANS

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