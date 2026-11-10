CM Vijay calls emergency meeting of TVK MLAs tomorrow in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay has convened an emergency meeting of the party’s legislators in Chennai on Wednesday amid growing concerns over controversies involving some MLAs and their potential impact on the party’s public image.

The party leadership has directed all TVK legislators to reach Chennai for the meeting, which CM Vijay will chair.

Senior party functionaries are also expected to participate in the deliberations. Sources indicated that the meeting would primarily focus on maintaining discipline among elected representatives and ensuring their conduct does not undermine the credibility of the ruling party.

The leadership is reportedly concerned that a series of controversies involving TVK legislators has generated adverse publicity and raised questions about their behaviour towards members of the public and government officials.

One of the major issues likely to figure prominently at the meeting involves TVK MLA Ravishankar, who has faced allegations of assaulting a person who questioned him about basic civic problems in his constituency. The legislator has also been accused of sending an obscene message to a District Collector, triggering widespread discussion in political and administrative circles.

The party is understood to be conducting an internal inquiry into the allegations. However, its findings and any proposed disciplinary action have not been officially announced.

Sources said CM Vijay and senior party leaders are expected to issue stern warnings to legislators against conduct that could damage the government's reputation.

The Chief Minister is also likely to emphasise that elected representatives must remain accessible to their constituents, respond responsibly to public grievances and maintain dignity in their interactions with citizens and officials.

Another important issue expected to come up for discussion is the disqualification proceedings involving four legislators who defected from the AIADMK to the ruling party. The Assembly Speaker recently issued notices in connection with their disqualification, raising questions about the legal and political implications of their change of allegiance.

The meeting is expected to examine the available legal options and formulate a political response to the proceedings.

With the TVK government facing increasing scrutiny over the conduct of its legislators, Wednesday's meeting is being viewed as an attempt by CM Vijay to reinforce internal discipline, contain political embarrassment and protect the administration's public standing.

--IANS

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