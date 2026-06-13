June 13, 2026 11:22 AM हिंदी

Gopichand's film with director Venkat titled 'Singa'

Gopichand's film with director Venkat titled 'Singa' (Photo Credit: T Gopichand/X)

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) Director V Venkat's upcoming action entertainer, featuring actor T Gopichand in the lead, has now been titled 'Singa', its makers have now announced.

Gopichand, who shared the title glimpse video link on his X timeline, wrote, "#Singa".

The teaser opens with the chirping of birds that instantly transports us into the heart of a dense forest, while the tribal soundscape further heightens the intrigue. In the darkness, a pair of glowing eyes emerges, initially creating the impression of a panther lurking in the wild. However, as the face comes into light, we realise it is Gopichand. The actor, who is seen holding an axe in his hand, exudes a menacing, fear-inducing look. The title of the film 'Singa' is then unveiled.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Singa' will be a high-profile action entertainer that will mark the directorial debut of leading action choreographer V Venkat. The film is being produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the 70mm Entertainments banner, which has earned a reputation for backing distinctive and impactful stories.

The film, sources say, will be a potent blend of action, emotion, and drama and that it was being designed to showcase Gopichand in a powerful new role.

V Venkat, they claim, has developed a gripping narrative packed with intense moments and strong emotional depth.

Malayalam actress Anarkali Nazar plays the leading lady in this film. Interestingly, Singa will mark her Telugu cinema debut.

The project also boasts a formidable technical crew. Renowned cinematographer Shamdat ISC handles the visuals, while Sam CS scores the music. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been entrusted with the editing responsibilities. The film’s production design is to be overseen by Rama Krishna-Monika while the sound design is to be handled by Sachin Sudhakaran-Hariharan.

Sources claim 70mm Entertainments is mounting the film on a lavish scale, ensuring top-notch production values and high technical standards and is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to deliver a grand cinematic experience.

--IANS

mkr/

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