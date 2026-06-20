Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) The makers of director Sankalp Reddy's grand historical action saga 'Bharta Varsha', featuring Telugu star T Gopichand in the lead, have now released 'Veera Jayadheera', the first single from the historical, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines, production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen wrote, "One Warrior. One Destiny. An inspiring beginning. Celebrate the might of a Lone Protector with #VeeraJayadheera. #BharataVarsha First Single out now.

An @anudeepdev Musical. Penned by @boselyricist."

The song, composed by Anudeep Dev and sung by Deepak blue and Lakshmi Meghana, has lyrics by Academy Award winner Chandrabose. The song which speaks of the glory of the lead character features some breathtaking visuals shot in Kashmir.

T Gopichand, who appeared in a fierce warrior getup, sporting long hair, a rugged beard, and exuding an imposing aura in the previously released title glimpse, is seen riding snow clad mountains in this number, which instantly triggers curiousity about the film and raises expectations.

The period film, which is being produced on an ambitious scale by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, has Pavan Kumar presenting it. Sources claim that 'Bharata Varsha' will be the most extravagant venture in Gopichand’s career.

Sources claim that director Sankalp Reddy, known for his inventive narratives and technical finesse, is bringing to screen a powerful yet lesser-explored chapter of Indian history.

The film promises a visually immersive experience with deep emotional weight, while T Gopichand steps into a role unlike anything he has attempted before.

For the unaware, actress Ritu Varma plays the female lead opposite Gopichand in this film. The film boasts a strong technical lineup, with Soundar Rajan cranking the camera and Anudeep Dev composing music.

Editing for the film is being handled by one of the best in the business, Chota K Prasad. The film, which will have a number of action sequences in it, has three stunt choreographers -- Venkat, Pruthvi and Real Satish working on it. It also has two dance choreographers in Shankar, Vijay Polanki.

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IANS

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