Gopichandh Malineni tells Kajal Aggarwal: Thank you for bringing heart, strength and soul to #NBK111!

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) Director Gopichandh Malineni, who is now directing actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled #NBK111, on Friday penned a heartfelt birthday post for actress Kajal Aggarwal in which he thanked her for bringing "heart, strength and soul" to his film.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the birthday post to Kajal Aggarwal, Gopichandh Malineni wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @MsKajalAggarwal garu. Beyond the performer everyone admires, I have had the privilege of knowing the wonderful person behind it all. Thank you for bringing heart, strength and soul to #NBK111."

A few days ago, the makers of the film had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday. Set against the turbulent backdrop of 1993 Bombay, the promo showed a dark and violent landscape. Into this world, Balakrishna was seen walking, carrying an intimidating blend of style, aggression, and authority. The glimpse video made it evident that director Gopichand Malineni had designed this film as a grand action saga. Balakrishna’s character in this film is being described as the "King Of Chaos".

In May this year, the makers of the film had announced that actor Manchu Manoj had come on board the film.

The announcement, which was made on the birthday of actor Manchu Manoj, created tremendous excitement across the industry, with fans calling it one of the biggest casting coups in recent times.

Manoj Manchu had shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing his excitement about the film and the special bond he shares with both Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni.

“Some birthdays come as blessings. And this birthday has brought me one of the most special gifts I could have asked for... And finally... it's happening.A long awaited combination with our Lion NBK Balayya anna, under the direction of Gopichand Malineni Garu. A moment that makes this birthday all the more memorable and deeply personal for me. Among everything that lies ahead, this project will always remain especially close to my heart because of the bond and respect I share with both my Balayya anna and Gopichand Garu. Thank you all for the love and beautiful wishes. Among the exciting lineup ahead, one promise to all the fans — this time is going to be a solid treat on screen, and truly worth the wait,” he had said.

--IANS

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