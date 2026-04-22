Google CEO Pichai lauds Tim Cook, wishes him for executive chairman role at Apple

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Google CEO Sundar Pichai has congratulated Tim Cook on his tenure and extended best wishes for his new role as executive chairman at Apple.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Pichai stated, "Congrats on an incredible run, always respected your deep commitment to Apple’s mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well!"

Earlier, regarding his transition, Cook thanked users and stakeholders, saying "I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and thank you for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the centre of our work."

"This is not goodbye. It's a hello to John and I can't wait for you to get to know him like I do!," he wrote on X.

Notably, Apple has named John Ternus, its senior vice president of hardware engineering, as the next CEO, effective September 1, 2026, while Cook will move into the role of executive chairman.

Moreover, industry experts highlighted Tim Cook’s role in shaping Apple’s global strategy, particularly in India. They noted that Cook played a pivotal role in unlocking India’s potential by driving manufacturing expansion, strengthening retail presence, and deepening engagement with developers and users.

They added that John Ternus would need to build on this foundation, with his engineering-led leadership expected to resonate with India’s young and aspirational consumer base.

Cook has led Apple since 2011, described his tenure as 'the greatest privilege' of his life.

However, under his leadership, Apple’s market capitalisation surged from about $350 billion to nearly $4 trillion, while annual revenues grew to over $416 billion.

Earlier, Cook has dismissed the reports that had claimed step down from CEO post, calling them 'a rumour'.

"No, I did not say that. I have not said that. That is a rumour going around," he said when asked about reports suggesting he might step back from his role.

In the US markets, Apple shares on Tuesday settled at $266.17, down 2.52 per cent on the Nasdaq. The stock decreased by 1.5 per cent against the April 17 closing of $270.23.

--IANS

ag/na