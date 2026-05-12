Google, Apple bring end-to-end encryption to RCS messaging

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) US-based tech giants Google and Apple have announced that end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging is beginning to roll out in beta for iPhone and Android users, marking a major step towards improving privacy in cross-platform messaging.

The iPhone maker said it partnered with Google as part of a wider industry initiative to bring end-to-end encryption support to RCS, the messaging standard designed to replace traditional SMS.

According to Apple, the feature is now available in beta for iPhone users running iOS 26.5 with supported carriers, as well as Android users using the latest version of Google Messages.

With end-to-end encryption enabled, messages exchanged through RCS cannot be accessed or read while being transmitted between devices, ensuring greater privacy and security for users.

Apple said users will be able to identify encrypted conversations through a new lock icon displayed within RCS chats.

Moreover, the feature will be enabled by default and gradually activated for both new and existing conversations.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.-backed Google said its Messages platform has supported end-to-end encrypted communication between Android devices for several years, and the company has now expanded those protections to cross-platform RCS conversations.

According to Google, encryption will remain enabled by default and will gradually roll out for both new and existing RCS conversations across supported devices.

In addition, Apple noted that iMessage was designed with privacy at its core and has always supported end-to-end encryption.

It added that iMessage continues to remain the most secure and seamless way for users to communicate within the Apple ecosystem.

On the other hand, Meta earlier this month officially discontinued end-to-end encrypted direct messages on Instagram, effectively shutting down the privacy-focused feature for users globally.

--IANS

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