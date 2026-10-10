Good ties with India could ease Bangladesh’s economic struggles: Report

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Good relations with India can bring comfort to the struggling Bangladeshi economy, according to a report that highlighted the growth momentum supported during 2020–2021.

According to analysis by Asian News, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is reportedly planning to visit India in November which would be one of best decisions since assuming power amid declining economic prospects, high inflation, factory closures and shrinking job market.

It highlighted a report showing precarious economic conditions with Chattogram Port data indicating imports of capital machinery, medical equipment, vehicles and heavy machinery fell 45 per cent between 2021-22 and 2024-25 from 22.6 lakh tonnes to 12.4 lakh tonnes.

Sharp drop in capital goods imports is in line with slowdown in private-sector credit offtake after August 2024. From 7.15 per cent in January 2025, private-sector credit growth fell to 33-year low of 4.62 per cent in June 2026, it said.

“According to the World Bank, Bangladesh posted 7.1 per cent GDP growth in 2022 (calendar) despite economic headwinds. Growth was down to 5.8 per cent in the last full year of the Sheikh Hasina administration,” according to the report.

It added that the country posted a 3.5 per cent growth in 2025.

Moreover, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected 3.7 per cent for 2026 but if the falling private-sector credit growth is of any significance, the nation could post lower growth than in 2025.

In addition, headline inflation has remained above eight per cent for more than four years.

ADB's September 2026 forecast pegged annual average inflation at 8.7 per cent in 2025-26 and 9.0 per cent in 2026-27.

The report said Dhaka's proposal to double public-sector salaries to boost consumption may fuel inflation.

It said Delhi's backing through easy supplies of essentials and industrial raw material helped Bangladesh sustain growth during 2020-21 supply-chain constraints and despite provocations.

--IANS

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