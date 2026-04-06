‘Good that they are ready to accept women in politics’: Anju Bobby George backs fast-tracking of Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Former long jumper and Athletics Federation of India senior vice-president Anju Bobby George has welcomed the renewed push for the Women’s Reservation Bill, terming it a significant step towards strengthening women’s representation in policymaking, while also highlighting its potential benefits for the sporting ecosystem.

Her remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament to expedite steps to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies from the 2029 general elections.

Speaking on the development, Anju underlined that the move aligns with long-standing conversations around women’s empowerment and inclusion in leadership roles.

“It's good that women are also getting reservations. We are always talking about ‘Women’s Empowerment', but it is good that even in politics, they are ready to accept women, 33% at least,” Anju Bobby George told IANS.

She also pointed out that greater representation from diverse fields, including sports, could help bridge the gap between policymakers and on-the-ground stakeholders. Emphasising the importance of adequate representation, she noted that a stronger presence of women in legislative bodies would ensure their concerns are heard more effectively.

“If somebody comes from sports to represent us, then it's easy for us to connect with the authorities, right, and they can do something good for the sports also. They are the policymakers. So, if our representation is there in an adequate number, then their voice will also be heard,” she added.

The Centre’s proposal includes exploring mechanisms, such as increasing the total number of seats in Parliament and Assemblies, to accommodate the quota without affecting existing representation, while also addressing concerns about delimitation.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, passed in September 2023, had earlier been linked to the completion of the Census and delimitation exercise. The latest move aims to accelerate its implementation timeline, with the government seeking consensus among political parties.

As the debate gains momentum, Anju’s remarks contribute to the growing chorus of voices from outside politics supporting the legislation as a step toward more inclusive governance.

--IANS

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