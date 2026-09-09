'Good News' unit surprises actor Jayaram on wedding anniversary; family of actor joins him on sets on special day!

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) The makers of director Nagendra Murugan's upcoming Tamil film 'Good News', featuring actor Jayaram and Ashwin in the lead, pleasantly surprised actor Jayaram by getting the actor's family to join him on the film's sets on the occasion of the actor's wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, the makers released a video clip showing actor Jayaram arriving for a shot from his caravan and being pleasantly surprised by the unit, which wished him a happy wedding anniversary.

The video clip also ashowed the actor's family joining him on the special day. Jayaram and his wife were seen cutting a cake to celebrate the occasion.

For the unaware, the makers of the Tamil film 'Good News' had in July this year announced that their unit had successfully wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

Sources close to the unit have said that the film will be a wholesome family entertainer. The film, they claimed, will aim to bring audiences a heartwarming family entertainer filled with emotion, humour, and memorable moments. They also pointed out that the first schedule had concluded exactly as planned, with the entire cast and crew working in perfect harmony.

Produced under the banner of Movietron Production, Good News stars veteran actor Jayaram and Ashwin in the lead, with Kalyani Anil making her Tamil cinema debut as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Asha Sarath, Muthukumar, Jaffer, Kuraishi, Deepa, Vinothini, Divya, Manimegalai, Jensan Diwakar, and several other talented artistes.

A highlight of the upcoming film is that acclaimed filmmaker director Pandiraj has written the dialogues for the film. Widely celebrated for his emotionally rich family entertainers and relatable storytelling, director Pandiraj's contribution is expected to add immense strength, warmth, humour, and authenticity to the screenplay, making it a significant creative asset for the film.

The film boasts a talented technical crew with Praveenkumar handling cinematography, Siddu Kumar composing the music, Sherif Master choreographing the songs, Karthickvasan serving as the Art Director, and Arjune Babu as the editor. L. M. Dhanasehar serves as the Executive Producer, while Aravindhan is the Second Executive Producer.

--IANS

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