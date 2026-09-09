Duleep Trophy: Kishan, Mohan assert East Zone's dominance as lead swells to 584 runs

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Skipper Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Mohan hit fluent half-centuries to consolidate East Zone's absolute command over South Zone, as they extended their lead to a massive 584 runs on day four of the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Kishan, who brought his match tally to a staggering 350 runs, compiled an explosive 80 off 98 balls, laced with nine fours and three sixes, before missing out on a second century in the match. His departure, alongside Mohan’s steady 52 off 85 balls, ensured East Zone closed the day in complete control and virtually sealed the title after consecutive wins in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons.

Earlier in the morning session, South Zone added 94 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out, leaving East Zone with a colossal 372-run first-innings lead. South Zone skipper Tilak Varma kick-started the day with consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Shami.

At the other end, CV Milind provided sturdy resistance, driving Mukesh Kumar through the covers as runs flowed freely against the new ball. However, the introduction of spin broke the resistance, ending the 78-run stand when Milind was dismissed by Mohan for 43, triggering a quick tail-end slide.

Tripurana Vijay was run out while attempting a tight single, and Mohammad Siraj was trapped lbw by Mukesh Kumar. In a heartbreaking climax to the South Zone’s first innings, Varma mistimed a return catch to Md Kounain Quraishi and fell on 99, thus missing out on a well-deserved ninth first-class century by a single run.

Despite holding a 372-run advantage, East Zone opted not to enforce the follow-on. The decision initially brought little joy to spectators as young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was stumped off Vijay for eight, while Abhimanyu Easwaran edged off Siraj to first slip.

Unfazed by the early loss of both openers, Kishan and Mohan steadied the innings with a 126-run stand off 170 balls for the third wicket. Post-tea, Kishan went on an aggressive rampage, brought up his fifty, and then punished Vijay by taking 20 runs off an over with two boundaries and two sixes.

Kishan eventually fell to Shreyas Gopal while attempting another big hit, but his innings pushed the lead past 500. Mohan was later trapped lbw by Shaikh Rasheed, and Sudip Gharami was run out. Kumar Kushagra (34 not out) and Quraishi (26 not out) safely negotiated the final overs with an unbroken 52-run stand.

Brief scores: East Zone 708 & 212/5 in 51 overs (Ishan Kishan 80, Shikhar Mohan 52; MD Nidheesh 1-14, Mohammed Siraj 1-17) lead South Zone 336 (Tilak Varma 99; Mukesh Kumar 3-62) by 584 runs

--IANS

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