'He puts a lot of pressure on you': Alcaraz hails Shelton’s serve after US Open loss

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Tennis World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged Ben Shelton’s serve as a key factor in the decisive moments after the defending champion was knocked out of the US Open in a dramatic quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz was beaten 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, and 7-6(10/7) by the American in a four-hour and 28-minute contest that ended at 3:33 a.m. local time, the latest finish in US Open history.

The Spaniard, who was playing his first tournament after a four-month injury layoff, fought back after losing the third set to force a decider. However, Shelton held his nerve in the final-set tiebreak to complete the biggest win of his career.

Reflecting on the deciding moments, Alcaraz admitted that Shelton’s serve created significant pressure, particularly when both players were physically exhausted.

“The serve is a really good weapon in these kinds of situations. But sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” Alcaraz said after the match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion recalled his previous experience in a deciding tiebreak and explained how difficult it was to deal with Shelton’s delivery while trying to stay competitive late in the match.

“I remember the last tiebreak that I played was in Paris. It was an unbelievable game that I played in that moment,” he said.

“This time, when you’re trying to fight and trying to overcome all the problems you might have, physically tired a lot, and obviously when he’s serving, he puts a lot of pressure on you,” he added.

Alcaraz said Shelton’s ability to produce free points from his serve made every return an added challenge in the tense closing stages.

“You’re thinking about trying to put the return in, and it’s unknown if you’re going to play the point or he’s going to get a free point with the serve. So I think in these moments he takes a lot of advantage with the serve,” he said.

The Spaniard was quick to dismiss his physical condition as an excuse for the defeat while still recognising the importance of Shelton’s biggest weapon.

“Not any excuse, but I would say it’s an important weapon in those moments,” Alcaraz said.

The defeat brought an end to Alcaraz’s 18-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments. He had entered the tournament looking to defend his US Open crown and become the first man since Roger Federer to retain the title.

Alcaraz had also been bidding for an eighth major title after becoming the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam with his Australian Open triumph earlier this year.

For Shelton, the victory secured a place in the US Open semi-finals for the first time since 2023. He will next face fellow American Frances Tiafoe, with both players chasing a maiden Grand Slam final appearance.

Despite his early exit in New York, Alcaraz’s season is set to continue on the ATP Tour. He is expected to feature during the Asian swing, including the Japan Open and Shanghai Masters, before the Paris Masters, although his recent comments about managing his schedule could lead to changes as he targets a place at the ATP Finals.

--IANS

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