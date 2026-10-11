October 11, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

'Good behaviour', 'maintaining peace' placed as conditions for CJP leaders' release: Delhi Police

'Good behaviour, maintaining peace': Delhi Police's conditions as Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka set free

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in New Delhi on Sunday placed 'maintaining peace and good behaviour' as a condition for releasing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, police said.

CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh earlier confirmed that the outfit's leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released by the SEM court after they were placed under preventive arrest by the Delhi Police.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said: "Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026."

"A bail bond as Surety Bond of Rs 50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court," it added.

The three CJP leaders were detained on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as they arrived in the national capital to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This came against the backdrop of the CJP's planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered over 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage protests, officials said on Sunday.

The FIRs were filed for offences including taking the law into one's own hands, obstructing official duties, and assaulting police personnel, as the protesters gathered around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

On Saturday, over 3,000 anti-CEC protesters, including opposition leaders like former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were detained in Delhi as law enforcers threw an unprecedented security ring around the national capital to prevent chaos at Jantar Mantar, forcing the proposed agitation to break into several small gatherings across the city.

The authorities had earlier denied permission for the demonstration, warning against unauthorised gatherings, imposing internet restrictions, roadblocks and traffic diversions to prevent a repeat of the CJP’s July protest at Jantar Mantar that turned violent.

The detained protesters were taken to different destinations, including Chhatrasal Stadium and various police stations, the police said. Most of them, including the opposition leaders, were released later in the evening.

--IANS

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