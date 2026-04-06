April 06, 2026 11:22 PM हिंदी

Golf: Yellamaraju finishes T-14 while Spaun secures first title since US Open triumph

Sudarshan Yellamaraju finishes T-14 while Spaun secures first title since US Open triumph in the Texas Open, a PGA Tour event being played in San Antonio, on Monday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

San Antonio, April 6 (IANS) Sudarshan Yellamaraju continued his run of fine form this week as he finished T-14 with a score of 10-under par (69-73-66-70) in the Texas Open, a PGA Tour event being played in San Antonio, on Monday.

Yellamaraju put together a bogey-free third round of 6-under 66, including six birdies despite rain interruptions, and followed it up with a 2-under 70 final round to climb up from T-41 on the leaderboard when play was suspended on the third day to T-14 by the end of the week. The final round included birdies on the 14th, 15th, fourth, and sixth holes. Two consecutive bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes to close the round saw Yellamaraju miss out on his third straight top 10 finish.

All eyes were focused on Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Åberg when play was suspended on the third day. The two looked to be in a dominant position with less than two rounds left to play.

However, Sunday was a different story as JJ Spaun (69-69-66-67) finished the week at 17-under par after carding 6-under 66 for the third round, followed by 5-under 67 to win the title by one shot as MacIntyre (66-64-72-70) finished the week in T-2 alongside Matt Wallace (71-69-64-68) and Michael Kim (72-65-66-69).

Spaun had come into the week with his Masters' entry secure as the reigning US Open champion. However, with seven starts in 2026, having seen the American fail to make a single top 20 finish, his form was far from ideal.

After his win, Spaun opened up about the pressure he felt playing after becoming a major winner and how he has been trying to free himself of that pressure and the expectations. Since the Players Championship, this has been the mantra that JJ Spaun has been working with.

Tommy Fleetwood finished the week in T-10 with a total score of 11-under par for the week (67-70-71-69). The Englishman completed his third round on the fourth day with a card of 1-under 71, followed by a fourth round card of 3-under 69 to secure a top 10 finish.

--IANS

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